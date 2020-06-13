Today is the 165th day of 2020 and the 87th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1966, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miranda v. Arizona that police must inform suspects of their rights before questioning them.
In 1967, Thurgood Marshall became the first African American to be nominated as a Supreme Court justice.
In 1971, The New York Times began publishing excerpts from the Pentagon Papers.
In 1996, the Montana Freemen surrendered after an 81-day standoff with federal agents outside Jordan, Montana.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Butler Yeats (1865-1939), poet/dramatist; Harold “Red” Grange (1903-1991), football player; John Forbes Nash Jr. (1928-2015), mathematician; Christo (1935-), artist; Malcolm McDowell (1943-), actor; Ban Ki-moon (1944-), U.N. secretary-general; Stellan Skarsgard (1951-), actor; Tim Allen (1953-), actor; Steve-O (1974-), stunt performer; Chris Evans (1981-), actor; Kat Dennings (1986-), actress; Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (1986-), actresses; Aaron Taylor-Johnson (1990-), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: Eight spellers were crowned as co-champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019, the first time a group shared the title in the event’s 92-year history.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1948, Babe Ruth appeared at Yankee Stadium for the last time, on the occasion of the New York Yankees’ Silver Anniversary Day, during which his No. 3 jersey was ceremonially retired.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Words are always getting conventionalized to some secondary meaning. It is one of the works of poetry to take the truants in custody and bring them back to their right senses.” — William Butler Yeats
TODAY’S NUMBER: 1,722 — depth (in feet) of the now-inactive Mirny mine in Eastern Siberia, Russia, the 4th-deepest mine in the world. Diamond-bearing deposits were first discovered at the site on this day in 1955.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (June 12) and new moon (June 20).