Today is the 208th day of 2019 and the 37th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1789, Congress established the Department of Foreign Affairs, later renamed the Department of State.
In 1953, a Korean War armistice was signed after three years of fighting.
In 1974, the House of Representatives voted to recommend the first article of impeachment against President Nixon.
In 1996, a bomb exploded in an Atlanta park during the Summer Olympics, killing one person.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hilaire Belloc (1870-1953), writer/historian; Leo Durocher (1905-1991), baseball player/manager; Norman Lear (1922-), TV producer/writer; Jerry Van Dyke (1931-2018), actor; Bobbie Gentry (1944-), singer-songwriter; Peggy Fleming (1948-), figure skater; Bill Engvall (1957-), actor/comedian; Triple H (1969-), professional wrestler; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (1970-), actor; Maya Rudolph (1972-), actress; Alex Rodriguez (1975-), baseball player; Jonathan Rhys Meyers (1977-), actor; Jordan Spieth (1993-), golfer.
TODAY’S FACT: The Republic of Korea (South Korea) refused to sign the armistice agreement that ended the Korean War. It has never made a peace treaty with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1986, 83 years after the Tour de France was established, American cyclist Greg LeMond became the first non-European to win the race.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “When I am dead, I hope it may be said: / ‘His sins were scarlet, But his books were read.’” — Hilaire Belloc, “On His Books”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 4 — Major League Baseball teams (Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and Astros) managed by Leo Durocher on his way to a career total of 2,009 wins.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 24) and new moon (July 31).