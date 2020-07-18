Today is the 200th day of 2020 and the 29th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1863, Union troops led by Col. Robert Gould Shaw and the African American soldiers in the 54th Regiment Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry attacked Fort Wagner in South Carolina.
In 1936, Spanish army officials revolted, led by Gen. Francisco Franco, starting the Spanish Civil War.
In 1984, a gunman opened fire in a McDonald’s in San Ysidro, California, killing 21 people.
In 2013, the city of Detroit, Michigan, filed for the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history, estimated at $18 million to $20 million.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Red Skelton (1913-1997), actor/comedian; Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), South African president; John Glenn (1921-2016), astronaut/U.S. senator; Hunter S. Thompson (1937-2005), journalist; James Brolin (1940-), actor; Joe Torre (1940-), baseball player/manager; Steve Forbes (1947-), publisher; Richard Branson (1950-), entrepreneur; Wendy Williams (1964-), TV personality; Vin Diesel (1967-), actor; Kristen Bell (1980-), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The technology company Intel, founded on this day in 1968, generated $2,672 in first-year revenue. The company currently has a market value of $245 billion.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1976, Nadia Comaneci of Romania became the first athlete to be awarded a perfect 10 score in an Olympic gymnastics event.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “As I walked out the door toward the gate that would lead to my freedom, I knew if I didn’t leave my bitterness and hatred behind, I’d still be in prison.” — Nelson Mandela
TODAY’S NUMBER: 180,000 — African American men who served as soldiers in the U.S. Army during the Civil War. Roughly half were former slaves from Confederate states.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 12) and new moon (July 20).