Today is the 197th day of 2020 and the 26th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1799, French Lieutenant Pierre-Francois Bouchard found the Rosetta Stone in Rosetta, Egypt.
In 1903, Ford Motor Co. took its first order, a Model A automobile for a dentist in Chicago, Illinois.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced his intent to visit China in search of a “normalization of relations.”
In 2002, “American Taliban” John Walker Lindh pleaded guilty to having fought as a soldier with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
In 2006, the social media platform Twitter was launched.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rembrandt van Rijn (1606-1669), painter; Clement Clarke Moore (1779-1863), author/poet; St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (1850-1917), founder of charitable religious order; Clive Cussler (1931-2020), author; Vivian Malone Jones (1942-2005), civil rights activist; Linda Ronstadt (1946-), singer-songwriter; Arianna Huffington (1950-), internet publisher; Jesse Ventura (1951-), wrestler/former governor; Forest Whitaker (1961-), actor; Adam Savage (1967-), designer/TV personality; Damian Lillard (1990-), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: The Nintendo Entertainment System debuted in Japan on this day in 1983.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2007, the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team became the first professional sports franchise to record its 10,000th loss.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I went through two schools of acting, but I learned more about acting from meditating and from my martial arts teacher.” — Forest Whitaker
TODAY’S NUMBER: $850 — price of the first automobile sold by Ford Motor Co.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (July 12) and new moon (July 20).