Today is the 36th day of 2020 and the 47th day of winter.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1917, Congress overrode President Woodrow Wilson’s veto in passing the Immigration Act of 1917, banning persons from an “Asiatic Barred Zone” from entering the country.
In 1919, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and D.W. Griffith launched United Artists.
In 1988, Panamanian military leader Manuel Noriega was indicted in Florida on charges of bribery and drug trafficking.
In 1994, white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted of the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 31 years earlier, in 1963.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Adlai Stevenson (1900-1965), politician/diplomat; William S. Burroughs (1914-1997), author; Red Buttons (1919-2006), actor/comedian; Hank Aaron (1934-), baseball player; Michael Mann (1943-), filmmaker; Christopher Guest (1948-), actor/filmmaker; Laura Linney (1964-), actress; Roberto Alomar (1968-), baseball player; Sara Evans (1971-), singer-songwriter; Cristiano Ronaldo (1985-), soccer player.
TODAY’S FACT: United Artists co-founder Charlie Chaplin, who directed, produced, scored and starred in most of his own films, re-shot one scene in “City Lights,” featuring his famous “Little Tramp” character, 342 times.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1972, Bob Douglas, “the Father of Black Professional Basketball,” became the first African American elected to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Love? What is it? Most natural painkiller what there is. LOVE.” — William S. Burroughs
TODAY’S NUMBER: 25 — largest point deficit ever overcome in a Super Bowl game, achieved on this day in 2017 by the New England Patriots, who went on to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Feb. 1) and full moon (Feb. 9).