Today is the 226th day of 2019 and the 55th day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act, guaranteeing income for retirees and the unemployed.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced Japan’s unconditional surrender and the end of World War II.
In 2003, 50 million people in the northeastern United States and Ontario, Canada, lost power in one of the largest blackouts in history.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Doc Holliday (1851-1887), gambler; David Crosby (1941-), singer-songwriter; Steve Martin (1945-), actor/writer/musician; Danielle Steel (1947-), novelist; Gary Larson (1950-), cartoonist; James Horner (1953-2015), composer; Rusty Wallace (1956-), race car driver; Earvin “Magic” Johnson (1959-), basketball player/businessman; Halle Berry (1966-), actress; Mila Kunis (1983-), actress; Tim Tebow (1987-), athlete/sportscaster.
TODAY’S FACT: The New York Times reported in 1945 that an estimated 2 million people flooded New York City’s Times Square following the announcement of the Japanese surrender in World War II.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2007, Braves manager Bobby Cox was ejected from his 132nd major league game, passing the record previously set by John McGraw. Cox retired in 2010 with 158 regular season and three post-season ejections in his career.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “You know, a lot of people come to me and they say, ‘Steve, how can you be so funny?’ There’s a secret to it, it’s no big deal. Before I go out, I put a slice of bologna in each of my shoes. So when I’m on stage, I feel funny.” — Steve Martin
TODAY’S NUMBER: $47 million — price paid by pop legend Michael Jackson when he purchased the company that owned the publishing rights to the majority of the Beatles’ catalog (251 compositions) on this day in 1985.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Aug. 7) and full moon (Aug. 15).