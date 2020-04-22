Today is the 113th day of 2020 and the 35th day of spring.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1889, the Oklahoma Land Rush began as thousands of settlers were allowed into the state to claim land at high noon.
In 1954, live television broadcasting of the U.S. Senate’s Army-McCarthy hearings began.
In 1970, an estimated 20 million Americans participated in nationwide demonstrations marking the first Earth Day.
In 2000, federal agents seized 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez from his relatives’ house in Miami to return him to his father in Cuba.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Henry Fielding (1707-1754), author/playwright; Immanuel Kant (1724-1804), philosopher; Vladimir Lenin (1870-1924), Soviet leader; J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), physicist; Bettie Page (1923-2008), model/actress; Aaron Spelling (1923-2006), screenwriter/producer; Glen Campbell (1936-2017), singer-songwriter; Jack Nicholson (1937-), actor; John Waters (1946-), filmmaker; Peter Frampton (1950-), singer-songwriter; Jeffrey Dean Morgan (1966-), actor; Amber Heard (1986-), actress; Marshawn Lynch (1986-), football player; Machine Gun Kelly (1990-), rapper.
TODAY’S FACT: The Senate’s Army-McCarthy hearings were the first nationally televised congressional inquiry.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2004, former professional football player Pat Tillman was killed by friendly fire while serving as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Have patience awhile; slanders are not long-lived. Truth is the child of time; erelong she shall appear to vindicate thee.” — Immanuel Kant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 8.6 — percentage of Oklahoma’s population that is Native American, according to the 2010 U.S. census.
TODAY’S MOON: New moon (April 22).