John R. “Wig” Herron, 82, Monticello (Norway), passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018, at the Indiana University Health, Arnett Hospital of Lafayette. Miller-Roscka Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Latest E-Editions
What do you think?
What should be done with the former fire station/town hall in Monticello?
Monticello will soon be considering proposals about what to do with the former fire station and one-time town hall at 120 W. Washington St. What would you like to see done with the 100-year-old building?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Daily Headlines: Herald Journal
Trump's TweetsThe Twitter feed of the POTUS
Monticello, IN
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 89°
- Heat Index: 89°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 85°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:19:47 AM
- Sunset: 09:22:24 PM
- Dew Point: 85°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: N @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 90°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 88°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 3mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 3
Find a local business
Trending
Articles
- Feds rule against local attempts to preserve lake
- Dog-killing virus on rise in White County
- Thank you for all the memories, White County
- Brookston abandoned house deemed unsafe
- Missing man found in river near Battle Ground ID'd
- Five in Monticello arrested on drug-related charges
- Down to Business with Roots Eatery and Pub
- Area gears up for July 4 fireworks, events
- Court Beat
- Wolcott marks 50th year of July 4 fest