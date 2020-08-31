Jerry D. Kyburz

Jerry Duane Kyburz, 71, Wolcott, passed away at 1:03 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Lafayette, to the late LeRoy E. and Edna L. (Klopfenstein) Kyburz and was a 1966 graduate of North White High School. His marriage of 52 years was to Nancy D. Wortman on Sept. 30, 1967, at Reynolds Christian Church; she survives.
Mr. Kyburz was a machinist for McGill Regal Beloit for many years. Prior to that, he served his apprenticeship in tool and die at Flight Way Engineering of Monticello. Jerry was proud of his small farm and enjoyed growing corn and beans with his son. He was also an avid International Harvester fan.
Mr. Kyburz was a member of Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. He lived his life as an example of how to be a Christian, always in service of others.
Surviving with his wife are two sons Duane (Tara) Kyburz, West Lafayette, and Phillip (Sasha) Kyburz, Wolcott; and three brothers, Lloyd Kyburz, Roger (Brenda) Kyburz, Monticello, and Ron (Donna) Kyburz, Monon.
Jerry loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren Trenton (Kenzie), Hunter, Calista, Steven, Gracie, Korbyn, Kamryn and Madden.
Preceding him in death with his parents was a sister-in-law, Patricia A. Kyburz.
Friends may call from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott, and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Wolcott Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate.
Interment to follow in Wolcott Apostolic Cemetery.
