MONTICELLO — Last week’s COVID-19 order extension by the City of Monticello and White County will expire at 12:01 a.m. May 13 and will not be extended.
According to a joint press release from Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross and White County Commissioners Steve Burton, David Diener and John Heimlich, the current order will expire and no further executive orders will be issued at this time.
The decision was made in concert with guidance from the White County Health Department.
Following a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases in White County last week, “there has been a significant decline in the rate of new confirmed cases,” city and county officials stated in a press release. “This would indicate that the efforts taken under the previous executive orders have, in fact, been effective and have played a role in our ability to let these orders expire.”
On May 1, White County had 51 positive COVID-19 cases, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. The next day, the number of cases rose to 81, then to 94 on May 3.
Forty-five more positive cases were added between May 3-8 — including the county’s first death that health department officials stated was “an older adult.”
The COVID-19-attributed death was officially reported by ISHD on May 5.
As of May 12, White County had 165 positive cases out of 865 administered tests.
City and county officials said if a surge in COVID-19 confirmed cases and/or deaths occur, it’s possible new executive orders could be issued.
With regard to essential retail and commercial businesses permitted to be open under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders, all local executive orders will expire.
Businesses must still follow the directives of Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” staged reopening guidance, including building capacity, social distancing, good hygiene and recommended use of face coverings.