MONTICELLO — Health care workers have endured incredible amounts of stress during the COVID-19 health emergency, but Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital has come up with a way to ease at least some of that stress.
IU Health White’s establishment of a food pantry is one of those ways where staff can pick up food items without having to stop at the grocery store for necessities after a shift at the hospital.
According to Jacque Maxon, food and nutrition manager at IU Health White, the idea came from its sister hospital, IU Health Arnett in Lafayette
“Here at IU Health White Memorial we were able to expand upon the idea after getting feedback from IU Health White Memorial Hospital employees,” Maxson said. “I talked with the staff and asked them what they are having trouble getting at the local grocery stores, so we expanded on the Arnett list.”
Maxson said IU Health White developed a “much larger list” based on feedback from the staff. It includes milk, bacon — a big want/need as verbalized by the staff — ground beef, etc. Most items on the list included things hospital employees have been unable to get at the grocery store.
“So we started to sell it to employees in an effort to keep their families healthy and avoid going to the store a lot,” she said. “Many of our nurses and other essential staff work 12-hour shifts. Messages go out on Facebook when the stores are restocking, but these workers couldn’t go to the store when they were restocking. Oftentimes, they would go to the store and nothing was left. So, we started providing what we could for them by ordering through our food vendors here.”
Maxson said pantry prices vary depending on the food items she makes. She keeps a list and updates it from order to order. The list is then distributed to the staff so they can see what’s available, as well as the prices.
Maxson said the most popular orders are those that are prepared, ready-to-heat-and-eat meals, as well as soups made by the hospital cooks. Employees fill out an order and pay via debit or credit card, or the cost can be deducted through payroll.
Hospital staff can also purchase meals from the cooler, she said.
“We also have soup every day that they can take, so they can buy those as well,” Maxson said.
She said employees have expressed their appreciation at having the option to buy meals and other necessities at the hospital before going home to their families.
“It has had us quite busy, actually, because we still have our retail café open for employees on shift, so we are kind of double-duty right now,” Maxson said. “Of course, we have to feed the patients, too. But there has been a pretty tremendous response here at (IU Health) White Memorial Hospital.”
Maxson said the pantry program will end as soon as the COVID-19 health emergency eases up and as retail outlets return to their normal operating and stocking schedules.
The pantry is open during the hospital’s Garden Café hours, which are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Not to be left out, employees who work afternoons/nights and the graveyard shift can make arrangements for food purchases and order pick-ups with the food service staff.