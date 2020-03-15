MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital on Sunday began implementing “no visitor” restrictions due to the rise in reported cases of COVID-19.
The Indiana Department of Health reported Sunday that the number of cases rose from 12 on Friday to 19 as of noon Sunday. The new cases involve residents of Hamilton, La Porte, Wells and Marion counties.
According to the IDH website map, there are no reports of the virus in White, Cass, Carroll, Pulaski, Tippecanoe and Jasper counties.
The new “no visitor” restrictions apply to all of IU Health’s locations around the state.
Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor:
- Neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU)
- OB/delivery
- Pediatrics
- Emergency Department (ED)
- Outpatient surgery
- Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health (one parent/guardian per patient)
In end of life situations, two visitors will be allowed per patient, but further restrictions may be made by local leaders on a case-by-case basis.
A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.
Also, only visitors who are 18 years and older, or emancipated minors, will be allowed into the facility.
Screening process
All visitors to IU Health locations will now follow the same entry and screening process:
- IU Health will limit the number of access points to its facilities, so all visitors enter through main doors and will be screened upon entry.
- The screening process will include asking the three questions required for COVID-19:
- Do you have a new cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, or fever within the past 21 days?
- Have you traveled to Europe, China, Italy, Vatican City, Iran, or South Korea in the past 21 days?
- Have you had close contact with a person known/suspected to have COVID-19?
In addition to Italy, European countries include Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco and San Marin.
The screening questions, officials said, will continue to evolve to align with CDC guidelines.
Any visitor who is identified as high-risk from the screening will be given instructions on what to do next by the screening staff but will not be allowed to enter unless seeking emergency care.
For suspected or confirmed positive COVID-19 patients, no visitors will be allowed in the room. For patients who are minors, no more than one parent or guardian will be allowed in the room.
Visitors who were exposed to the patient before isolation should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after exposure and should not visit the patient. If they develop symptoms, they should contact their healthcare provider.
For more information, visit https://iuhealth.org or call the general information hotline at 1-800-248-1199.