MONTICELLO —Indiana University Health has launched a virtual clinic to offer Hoosiers, regardless of age, free COVID-19 screenings using the IU Health Virtual Visit app.
Staffed 24/7 with IU Health physicians, advance practice providers and registered nurses, the clinic will screen patients from home, potentially eliminating the need to visit physician offices, urgent cares or emergency departments.
The IU Health virtual clinic has conducted more than 2,500 COVID-19 screenings in its first week.
The team will recommend and facilitate appropriate pathways for care, and provide direct access and communication with local hospitals as medically appropriate.
How can people access the hub?:
- Download the free IU Health Virtual Visits app (Google Play or iTunes) or enroll on your computer.
- Enroll by creating a free login and completing your personal profile.
- Connect with the virtual hub, select “Coronavirus Screen” and find the appropriate pathway for care.
Be sure to allow access to the camera and microphone if using the app. People connecting via desktop should test their computer settings.