The Almost Home Humane Society is celebrating Halloween by hosting the first annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk on Sunday, Oct. 6 from noon – 2 p.m. at McAllister Park. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m. outside of the McAllister Clubhouse area.
Admission for the Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk is free. Registration for the dog walk is $10 per dog. To support the shelter, people can also register to walk for an additional $10. Once you register the Dog Walk can be completed anytime from noon – 2 p.m. that day. Local comedian, Bobby Straws, will lead the walk at noon.
Join the Almost Humane Society as we celebrate Halloween with a family, furry, friendly event! We will have a dog costume contest, children’s games, raffle baskets and snacks for sale. All animal friends are welcome, and costumes for both humans and pets are highly encouraged. Costume contest information, as well as additional event information, can be found on our Facebook page.
All dogs must be leashed at the event.
For additional information please contact Roger Ganley, Executive Director at 765-474-5222, www.almosthomehumane.org or Facebook: Almost Home Humane Society