August Senior Menu
Thursday, Aug. 1 – Chicken Parmesan, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower, Pears and Milk
Friday, Aug. 2 – Chopped Steak/Gravy, Peas, Pickled Beets, Bread/Margarine, Pineapple and Milk
Monday, Aug. 5 – Center Open – No Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 6 – Barbecue Pork, Yellow Squash, Country Blend, Bread, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Cheeseburger, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli, Bun, Pears and Milk
Thursday, Aug. 8 – Sausage Gravy, Biscuit, Potatoes O’Brien, Cinnamon Apple Slices and Milk
Friday, Aug. 9 – Chicken Fried Chicken, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Bread/Margarine, Pineapple and Milk
Monday, Aug. 12 – Center Open – No Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 13 – Pork Fritter, Cheesy Potatoes, Broccoli, Bread, Mixed Fruit and Milk
Wednesday, Aug. 14 – Chicken and Noodles, Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Juice and Milk
Thursday, Aug. 15 – Ham and Beans, Corn Muffin, Margarine, Spinach, Blueberry Pear Crisp and Milk
Friday, Aug. 16 – Pizza, Pears, Cauliflower, Peaches and Milk
Monday, Aug. 19 – Center Open – No Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 20 – Poutine – Shredded Beef, Brussel Sprouts, Cinnamon Applesauce, Graham Crackers and Milk
Wednesday, Aug. 21 – Stuffed Chicken, Cheesy Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Bread/Margarine, Pudding and Milk
Thursday, Aug. 22 – Hotdog, Mixed Vegetables, Cauliflower, Bread, Pears and Milk
Friday, Aug. 23 — Cookout
Monday, Aug. 26 – Center Open – No Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 27 – Fish Square, Yellow Squash, Country Blend, Bread, Mandarin Oranges and Milk
Wednesday, Aug. 28 – Chicken Patty, Stewed Tomatoes, Broccoli, Bread, Fresh (Frozen) Fruit and Milk
Thursday, Aug. 29 – Sausage Patty, Potatoes O’Brien, Spiced Peaches, Donut Hole and Milk
Friday, Aug. 30 – Country Fried Steak Strips, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Bread/Margarine, Pineapple and Milk