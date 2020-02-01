Monday, Feb. 3 – Center open – no lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 4 – Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 5 – Fish square, baked beans, brussel sprouts, hamburger bun, flavored applesauce and milk
Thursday, Feb. 6 – Smoked sausage, peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, country blend, hamburger bun, pears and milk
Friday, Feb. 7 – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian vegetables, hot spiced peaches and milk
Monday, Feb. 10 – Center Open – 10 a.m. – Breakfast at J & J Roadhouse in Brookston — No Lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 11 – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend, juice, moon pie and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Cook’s choice — milk
Thursday, Feb. 13 – Meatloaf, baby bakers, green beans, spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and milk
Friday, Feb. 14 – Macaroni and cheese, ham, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple and milk
Monday, Feb. 17 – Center open – no lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Chicken patty, scalloped potatoes; green beans, bun, cookie and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Ribbette with barbecue sauce, mac and cheese, brussel sprouts, hamburger bun, flavored applesauce and milk
Thursday, Feb. 20 – Ham and beans, spinach, apple cobbler, corn muffin/margarine and milk
Friday, Feb. 21 – Beef stew, biscuit, cauliflower, hot fruit salad and milk
Monday, Feb. 24 – Center open – lunch at noon – soup and movie
Tuesday, Feb. 25 – Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, cupcake and milk
Wednesday, Feb. 26 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, beets, bread/margarine, mixed fruit and milk
Thursday, Feb. 27 – Hot dog, cauliflower, country blend, hamburger bun, sherbet and milk
Friday, Feb. 28 – Johnny Marzetti, glazed carrots, berry pear crisp and milk