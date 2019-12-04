December 2019
Dec. 4 – 10 a.m. – Yahtzee; noon – chicken fried chicken; 2 p.m. – Bingo at MHC
Dec. 5 – 10 a.m. – noon – blood pressures; 10 a.m. – Wii games; noon – Hot Dog; 1 p.m. — Bingo
Dec. 6 – 10 a.m. – Farkle; noon – Johnny Marzetti; 12:30 p.m. – Movie at center – Home Alone
Dec. 9 – Center open – no lunch – 1 p.m. – art; 6 p.m. – Christmas Light drive
Dec. 10 – 10 a.m. – Farkle dice game; noon – chicken and gravy; 1 p.m. – Bingo
Dec. 11 – 10 a.m. – Crazy 8’s; noon – Sloppy Joe; 1 p.m. – Santa Claus Bunco
Dec. 12 – 10 a.m. – noon – blood pressures; 10 a.m. – Scrabble; noon – Beef for Manhattan; 1 p.m. – Bingo
Dec. 13 – 10 a.m. – Yahtzee; noon – barbecue pork; 1 p.m. – “Make it, Take It” Christmas craft
Dec. 16 – center open – no lunch – 10 a.m. – breakfast at USA
Dec. 17 – 10 a.m. – Uno; noon – country fried steak; 1 p.m. – White Elephant Bingo
Dec. 18 – 10 a.m. – Movie at TLC; 10 a.m. – Skip Bo; noon – chicken and dumplings; 1 p.m. – Bunco
Dec. 19 – 10 a.m. – noon – blood pressures; 10 a.m. – Euchre; noon – Midland Meals Christmas dinner — ham loaf; 1 p.m. – Bingo Buy
Dec. 20 – 10 a.m. – Monopoly; noon – sausage patty
Dec. 23 – Center open – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Christmas open house
Dec. 24 – Center closed until Jan. 2
Dec. 25 – Center closed
Dec. 26 – Center closed
Dec. 27 – Center closed
Dec. 30 – Center closed
Dec. 31 – Center closed