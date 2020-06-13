Monday, June 15
- White County Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 8:15 a.m.
- White County Council ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners Meeting Room for joint meeting, then Council Meeting Room for continued Council Meeting, 9 a.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Legion re-opens, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 17
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 18
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Enter the Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., open for dinner, serving baked steak or fried shrimp, 5-7 p.m.