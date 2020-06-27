Saturday, June 27
- Monon Town-wide Garage Sale ~ participating maps can be obtained at the Monon Theater.
Sunday, June 28
- Monon Town-wide Garage Sale ~ participating maps can be obtained at the Monon Theater.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
- North White Board of School Trustees ~ Work Session, NW M-HS Auditorium, 305 E. Broadway St. Monon, discussion on Indiana’s Consideration for Learning and Safe Schools (IN-CLASS) COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance for the 2020-2021 school year, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
- - Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Merit Board ~ Change of Date, Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Center, 2640 Duncan Road, Lafayette, 10 a.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
- Burnettsville Town Council Meeting ~ Burnettsville Community Center, 7 p.m.