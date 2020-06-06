Monday, June 8
- White County Tourism Authority ~ Regular Meeting, remote call-in information will be provided on the county website www.whitecountyin.us, White County Courthouse, Second Floor Council Chambers, 110 N. Main Street, Monticello, 8:15 a.m.
- North White Board of School Trustees ~ Regular Meeting, middle/high school library, 402 E. Broadway St., Monon, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 9
- - Cancelled— Lake Ladies Luncheon meeting ~ second Tuesday of each month. This month is at Whistle Stop in Monon, 11:30 a.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.