Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Honey Creek Home Economics Club Meeting ~ last Thursday of each month, public invited, for information call Freda McManus at 574-583-2626, 11:30 a.m.
- Retired REMC Employees ~ USA Restaurant, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~Auxiliary Meeting, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, meeting held in the dining room, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Dinner Special by Chef Dee is tenderloin, Tilapia or Butterfly Shrimp from 5-7 p.m., with DJ Huddy playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 Catfish Fry ~ last Friday of every month, open to the public, 6 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m., early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- NIPSCO Cracker Barrel Club ~ first Tuesday of each month. This month is at Sportsman. Retirees and friends are welcome, noon
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 ~ Stag Steak Supper, first Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.