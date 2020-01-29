Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Honey Creek 4-H Club ~ 4-H Building, Reynolds, officers will be elected, new shirt designs will be chosen, and other activities are planned. 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Honey Creek Home Economics Club Meeting ~ last Thursday of each month, public invited, for information call Freda McManus at 574-583-2626, 11:30 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Retired REMC Employees ~ USA Restaurant, noon.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 31
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, dinner featuring Grilled or Fried Tenderloin or All You Can Eat Soup and Salad Bar by Chef Dee from 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 Catfish Fry ~ last Friday of every month, open to the public, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
- Deer Creek Community Breakfast ~ first Saturday of every month, 4450 N St. Rd. 29, Camden, free-will donation, handicap accessible and carry-outs, 7-10 a.m.
- Monticello VFW Men’s Meeting ~ first Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 2
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Monticello, open to show the Super Bowl, open from noon to the end of game.
- Football Sunday, ~ Where Faith and Football Collide, a free community event, food, family, fun and football, 1010 W. Washington St., Monticello, sign up at fcfnow.org/football or at welcome center, 5-11 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 3
- White County Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 8:15 a.m.
- The Monday Morning Book Discussion group meets ~ first Monday of each month at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. The book selected is available for loan at the front desk during the preceding month, 10:30 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Monon Civic Center, business: plans to serve the Chamber of Commerce lunch, HGTV submission, Monon Food Fest and important theater update, all persons interested in preserving Monon’s history and heritage are encouraged to attend, 11 am.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- NIPSCO Cracker Barrel Club ~ first Tuesday of each month. This month is at Sportsman. Retirees and friends are welcome, noon
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus – Legacy Neighborhood, free community event, complimentary refreshments, call 574-583-0324 for more information, every first and third Tuesday of the month, Legacy Neighborhood, 1:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 ~ Stag Steak Supper, first Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.