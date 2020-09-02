Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Expectant Mom and Breastfeeding Mom Peer-to-Peer Group ~ Monticello Public Library Program Room, Group dedicated to support and nurture any and all moms who are considering breastfeeding, currently breastfeeding, or those needing assistance with breastfeeding, lactation consultant, for more information call Leslie at 574-297-6128, first Wednesday of each month, noon-1 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Burnettsville Town Council Meeting ~ Burnettsville Community Center, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes AMVETS regular meetings ~ first Thursday of each month at the post located at 219 Northwestern, Monticello, new members welcome, 7 p.m.
- Libanus Masonic Lodge No. 154 F. and A.M of Monticello Stated Meeting ~ first Thursday of every month at the lodge, W. M. Brock Suhr, 7:30 p.m.
- Mourning and Dancing Grief Support Group ~ first Thursday of every month, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Drive, Lafayette, adults and young adults are welcome, for more information call 765-447-2662.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
- Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Merit Board ~ Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Center, 2640 Duncan Road, Lafayette, first Friday of each month, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Dinner by Chef Dee is making rotisserie chicken, tilapa or butterfly shrimp from 5-7 p.m., with DJ Johnny Z playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 5
- Deer Creek Community Breakfast ~ first Saturday of every month, 4450 N St. Rd. 29, Camden, free-will donation, handicap accessible and carry-outs, 7-10 a.m.
- Twin Lakes School Pantry Distribution ~ Woodlawn Elementary, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Happy Tails Animal Care Center Yard Sale ~ Donations are limited and appreciated, no clothes or books, for more information call Kathleen at 574-808-9225, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Men’s Meeting ~ first Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 6
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, doors open at 5 p.m,, early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 7
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- American Legion Post 81, 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, open from noon-6 p.m.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
-White County Airport Board of Aviation Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, Airport Conference Room, 2222 S. Airport Rd., second Tuesday of the month, 10 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Regular Meeting, Civic Center, updates on theater progress and grant opportunities, all persons interested in Monon’s history and heritage are invited, 11 a.m.
- White County Amateur Radio Society ~ USA Restaurant, Reynolds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Prairie Township Public Library ~ Trustee Board Meeting, Seminar Room, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.