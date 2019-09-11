Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Senior Executive Club (SEC) ~ White Oak Health Campus, Assisted Living dining room, enjoy a free meal with friends, a guest speaker, door prizes, and find out what is going on at White Oak, must be a member to attend free membership, additional guest is welcome, please RSVP by calling 574-583-0324, second Wednesday of every month, 10-11 a.m.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Board Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, 910 City Park Loop, 6 p.m.
- AMVETS Riders Chapter 91 meeting ~ second Wednesday of each month at the AMVETS Post 91, 219 Northwestern Ave., Monticello, guests welcome, 6:15 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Thursday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Community Mental Health Family Support Group – White Oak Health Campus, free community event, refreshments served, for more information call 574-583-0324, 4-6 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
- Rummage Sale ~ Monticello Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Clothes, DVD’s, Books, Furniture, Linens, Electronics, Jewelry, Shoes, Yard Equipment, Kitchenware, Craft Supplies, and much more, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- North White High School Class of ’69 ~ will meet at the Whistle Stop Restaurant, Monon, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- American Legion Post #81 ~ Dinner featuring Rotisserie Chicken or an All You Can Eat Salad Bar from 5-7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
- Rummage Sale ~ Monticello Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Clothes, DVD’s, Books, Furniture, Linens, Electronics, Jewelry, Shoes, Yard Equipment, Kitchenware, Craft Supplies, and much more, $2 a bag day – Saturday only, 8 a.m. to noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
- American Legion Post #81 ~ Open from noon to 6 p.m. with Sons hosting.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post #81 ~ Sons of the Legion Meeting, 5 p.m.
- White County Extension Homemaker’s 31 BINGO ~ White County 4-H Building, Reynolds, all proceeds help fund the Extension Homemakers and their charitable works helping the youth and families of White County, doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games beginning at 6:30 p.m., presale tickets are $20, at the door — $25, no children, must be 18 years of age, a $5 meal deal will be available for purchase, no outside concessions, for tickets call Jaynie Keniston at 219-984-53920, Deb Foutch at 574-583-4953 or Barb Schultz at 219-279-2275,
- Pheasants Forever meeting ~ third Monday of each month at Riverside. Dinner at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Caregiver’s Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus-Assisted Living Parlor, 814 S. Sixth St., Monticello, learn tips and strategies for coping with Alzheimer’s disease, free refreshments and lunch, complimentary adult day services will be provided during meeting, call 574-583-0324 for more information, www.whiteoakhc.com, noon.
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus – Legacy Neighborhood, free community event, complimentary refreshments, call 574-583-0324 for more information, every first and third Tuesday of the month, Legacy Neighborhood, 1:30 p.m.
- Moose Lodge No. 906 officers meeting ~ first and third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.