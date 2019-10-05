Saturday, Oct. 5
- Deer Creek Community Breakfast ~ first Saturday of every month, 4450 N St. Rd. 29, Camden, free-will donation, handicap accessible and carry-outs, 7-10 a.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Monticello VFW Men’s Meeting ~ first Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
- Downtown Dog Walk ~ meet in Constitution Plaza in Downtown Monticello, $10/dog, first 75 dogs will receive a doggie bag, dog contests and prizes, doggie door prizes, make sure your dog is on a non-retractable leash, provide your own clean-up, dogs must have current rabies vaccination, all proceeds will go to S.O.M.A. Community Projects, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 1:30 p.m. (rain date Oct. 6)
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
- First Annual Howl-O-Ween ~ Almost Home Humane Society, McAllister Park, Lafayette, registration starts at 11:30 a.m. outside clubhouse area, $10 per dog, costume contest, games, raffle baskets, all dogs must be leashed, for additional information contact Roger Ganley, Executive Director at 765-474-5222, www.almosthomehumane.org or Facebook: Almost Home Humane Society, noon – 2 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
- The Monday Morning Book Discussion group meets ~ first Monday of each month at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. The book selected is available for loan at the front desk during the preceding month, 10:30 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Civic Center, please note change of time, business: after school movies, Chamber of Commerce lunch and Christmas Bazaar, all persons interested in preserving Monon’s history and heritage are welcome, 11 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- North White Board of School Trustees ~ Public Hearing, Board Room, 402 E. Broadway St., Monon, proposed Superintendent Contract Details and Compensation Summary, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- White County Drainage Board Meeting ~ Rescheduled from Oct. 7, White County Building, 110 N. Main St., Monticello, Commissioners’ Room, second floor, 9 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Heart Fellowship ~ First Presbyterian Church, Monticello, program – Dave Bramlage, reservation deadline Oct. 7 by noon, contact church office for more information at 574-583-5787, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Lake Ladies Luncheon meeting ~ second Tuesday of each month. This month is at China Lane (Logansport), 11:30 a.m.
- Memory Care Open House ~ White Oak Health Campus, Legacy Neighborhood, call 574-583-0324 for more information, second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
- We Love Our Downtown ~ Constitution Plaza – performance by Frankie Rupe School of Guitar, Famer’s Market, Pumpkin Painting, Food Demonstration, Leaf Rubbings; Courthouse Square – Car Cruise-In with Tuesday Night Cruisers, Historical Walking Tour with Kean MacOwan; Walk-Through – Artisan Market, Sign-Up for Drawings; Parking Lot behind Flagstar – Food Trucks – AllBQ’s and More, Scarecrow Decorating Contest, 4-7 p.m.
- White County Amateur Radio Society ~ USA Restaurant, Reynolds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Prairie Township Public Library ~ Trustee Board Meeting, Seminar Room, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Senior Executive Club (SEC) ~ White Oak Health Campus, no fees or obligation, complimentary lunch, additional guest is welcome, please RSVP by calling 574-583-0324, second Wednesday of every month, 10-11 a.m.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring.a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Board Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, 910 City Park Loop, 6 p.m.
- AMVETS Riders Chapter 91 meeting ~ second Wednesday of each month at the AMVETS Post 91, 219 Northwestern Ave., Monticello, guests welcome, 6:15 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Thursday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Community Mental Health Family Support Group – White Oak Health Campus, free community event, refreshments served, for more information call 574-583-0324, 4 – 6 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Dinner by Chef Dee featuring Baked Steak or All You Can Eat Soup and Salad Bar from 5 – 7 p.m. with dancing to DJ Huddy from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.