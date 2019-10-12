Saturday, Oct. 12
- Third annual HorsetoberFest Fall Fundraiser and Chili Cookoff ~ Courage Rock Stable, 5622 N. East Shafer Drive, Monticello, Chili Contestants — $20 entry fee, call 574-297-8576 or checkout the website to enter at www.couragerock.rocks, chance auction, 50/50 raffle, fun games kids and adults, hay rides, meet the horses, for more information call or email at info@couragerocks.rocks, fundraiser to benefit Courage Rock Stable, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Grass Creek Lions All-You-Can-Eat Fish and Chicken Supper ~ Grass Creek Fire Station, Dan’s Fish Fry Service, Inc., adults — $9.50, children ages 6-12 — $5, under age 6 — free, dessert included with meal, carry-outs available, 4:30-7 p.m.
- Haunted Trail and Ghost Stores ~ Altherr Nature Park, 724 S. Main St., Monticello, freewill donation, special guides will lead you along the dark and scary Haunted Trail, hike leaves every 15 minutes, ghost stories in the Amphitheater, bring a flashlight, spooky food for purchase and s’mores around the campfire, trail open – 6:30-10 p.m., ghost stories start at 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
- Annual Homecoming Service ~ Tippecanoe Christian Church, 5292 W. 750 S. in Pulaski County, Sunday School – 9:30 a.m., Morning Worship – 10:30 a.m., Carry-in Lunch – noon, Afternoon Service – 1:30 p.m., Pastor Fredrick Boyd will present the Creation Evidence Expo, for more information contact Pastor Edward Clark at 574-946-4258.
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ Executive Board Meeting, 5 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Monticello-Union Township Public Library Board Meeting ~ 321 W. Broadway St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- North White Board of School Trustees ~ Regular Meeting, Board Room, 402 E. Broadway St., Monon, 7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 75 Delphi meeting ~ second Monday of each month, 3079 N 900 W, Post Commander Michael E. Sanson, all Veterans are invited to attend, www.legionpostdelphi.com, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus – St. John Neumann Council 6955 ~ meets the second Monday of each month at the K of C Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Caregiver’s Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus-Assisted Living Parlor, 814 S. Sixth St., Monticello, learn tips and strategies for coping with Alzheimer’s disease, free refreshments and lunch, complimentary adult day services will be provided during meeting, call 574-583-0324 for more information, www.whiteoakhc.com, noon.
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus – Legacy Neighborhood, free community event, complimentary refreshments, call 574-583-0324 for more information, every first and third Tuesday of the month, Legacy Neighborhood, 1:30 p.m.
- Moose Lodge No. 906 officers meeting ~ first and third Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Music Jam ~ Brookston Prairie Township Public Library, ground floor Community Room, free, family-friendly event, handicapped accessible, for more information contact Howard Clark at 765-563-3721 or Dave Alm at 765-563-3504, third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Monticello Healthcare Free Movie Matinees ~ pick up free movie ticket at MALH which is good for free admission, age 55 or better, free popcorn and free drink, Twin Lakes Cinemas, doors open at 9:30 a.m., movie begins at 10 a.m., call 574-583-7073 for more information.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring.a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m. Special meeting at 5 p.m. in town hall conference room to discuss 2020 insurance bid proposals.
Thursday, Oct. 17
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Thursday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Garden Club Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
- Women’s Clothing Distribution for 2019 ~ First Presbyterian Church, 104 N. Illinois St., Monticello, Cato Clothing Store and B Boutique of Brookston has donated women’s clothing to the White County Prosecutor’s Office for the purpose of distribution to any member of White County, the distribution is to help the White County community who may be in need of women’s clothing for job interviews and/or for the working women, noon-2 p.m.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- All You Can Eat Fish Fry ~ American Legion Post 81, East Washington St., $10 per person, includes fried fish, French fries, coleslaw and hush puppies, Legion/Auxiliary Cooks from 5-7 p.m. with dancing to the singing of Dr. Johnny Z from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.