Wednesday, March 18
- Monticello Healthcare Free Movie Matinees ~ pick up free movie ticket at MALH which is good for free admission, ages 55 or better, free popcorn and free drink, Twin Lakes Cinemas, doors open at 9:30 a.m., movie begins at 10 a.m., call 574-583-7073 for more information.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m. – noon.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
-North White Board of School Trustees ~ Special Session, 402 East Broadway St., Monon, Board Room, 6 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Monon Chamber Luncheon ~ Monon Civic Center, lunch will be provided by the Monon Tri-Kappa group, noon.
- Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) ~ Chamber of Commerce Office, 105 W. Broadway, Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 12:30 p.m.
- Indiana Beach Conservancy District Meeting ~ Scheurich Plumbing Heating and Cooling, 1008 N. Sixth St., Monticello, third Thursday of every month, 3 p.m.
- Enter the Garden Club ~ Regular Meeting, Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, third Thursday of every month, reservations or club info call Sue at 317-917-5420, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- VFW Post 2231 Fish Fry ~ third Friday of every month, at the Post located at 503 N. Third St., Monticello, 5-7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, All You Can East Fish Fry by Legion cooks from 5-7 p.m., $10 per meal, carry-outs available, DJ Johnny Z will be playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for dancing.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
- Third House Session ~ Monticello-Union Township Public Library, 321 W. Broadway St., Monticello, sponsored by Monticello Kiwanis Club, participating will be Senator Brian Buchanan, Representative Don Lehe and Representative Sharon Negel, learn about legislation being considered during this legislative session, opportunity to ask questions on concerning issues, 10:30 a.m.
- Grass Creek Lions All-You-Can-Eat Fish and Chicken Supper ~ Grass Creek Fire Station, 7309 S. St. Rd. 17, Dan’s Frying Service of Huntington, $9.50 – adults; $5 – children six – twelve; under age six – free; dessert included with meal, carry-outs available, 4:30-7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 23
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus, fourth Monday of each month, 2 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Executive Board meets downstairs, 5 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 meeting ~ fourth Monday of each month at the Legion building, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Marine Corp League — Michael Walters Detachment ~ Monticello VFW Post 2231, 503 N. Third St., serving Carroll, White and Cass counties, fourth Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- In Stitches Fiber Arts Circle ~ fourth Monday of every month at the Delphi Public Library to work on projects and to glean input and ideas from other fiber crafters. Bring a project to work on and a dessert or snack to share. For more information call the library at 765-564-2929, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 24
- BINGO ~ White County Council on Aging, 116 E. Marion St., Monticello, adults ages 55 years and older, prizes sponsored by Monticello Healthcare, fourth Tuesday of every month, 1 p.m.
- Memory Care Open House ~ White Oak Health Campus, Legacy Neighborhood, call 574-583-0324 for more information, second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Mothers of Hope Support Group ~ Support, information and education for mothers of addicted children of any age, 5329 E. Wayside Court, Monticello, fourth Tuesday of the month, for more information contact Teresa Shaffer at 270-313-6619, 7-9:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.