Saturday, Jan. 4
- Deer Creek Community Breakfast ~ first Saturday of every month, 4450 N St. Rd. 29, Camden, free-will donation, handicap accessible and carry-outs, 7-10 a.m.
- Monticello VFW Men’s Meeting ~ first Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 9 a.m.-noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 5
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 6
- White County Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 8:15 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ meet to un-decorate the Civic Center with the regular business to follow, all are welcome to join the volunteers, coffee and snacks will be provided, business: plans and committee reports for 2020, 9 a.m.
- The Monday Morning Book Discussion group meets ~ first Monday of each month at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. The book selected is available for loan at the front desk during the preceding month, 10:30 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- NIPSCO Cracker Barrel Club ~ first Tuesday of each month. This month is at Sportsman. Retirees and friends are welcome, noon
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus – Legacy Neighborhood, free community event, complimentary refreshments, call 574-583-0324 for more information, every first and third Tuesday of the month, Legacy Neighborhood, 1:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 ~ Stag Steak Supper, first Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Senior Executive Club (SEC) ~ White Oak Health Campus, no fees or obligation, complimentary lunch, additional guest is welcome, please RSVP by calling 574-583-0324, second Wednesday of every month, 10-11 a.m.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Monticello Parks and Recreation Board Meeting ~ Monticello City Park, Anheier Building, 910 City Park Loop, 6 p.m.
- AMVETS Riders Chapter 91 meeting ~ second Wednesday of each month at the AMVETS Post 91, 219 Northwestern Ave., Monticello, guests welcome, 6:15 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 9
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Community Mental Health Family Support Group – White Oak Health Campus, free community event, refreshments served, for more information call 574-583-0324, 4-6 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Blue Star Mothers of Indiana Chapter No. 1 meeting – second Thursday of each month, Blue Star Mothers have sons and daughters in the military, anyone wishing to help the troops is welcome to attend, for more information and the meeting place call 574-583-2607, 6:30 p.m.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, dinner featuring Baked Steak or All You Can Eat Soup and Salad Bar by Chef Dee from 5 – 7 p.m. with DJ Huddy playing from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.