Saturday, Feb. 29
- Annual Rabbit Feed ~ Redman’s Lodge, 422 N. Main St., Monticello, members and quest welcome, Rabbit, Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Noodles, Baked Beans and Dressing provided, members please bring a covered dish, 3 p.m.
- Soup Supper Fundraiser ~ Lake Shafer Christian Center, 1765 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello, adults — $5; children 12 and under — $3; age two and under – free; additional bowl — $1; drink and dessert is included, 5-7:30 p.m.
- All Aboard Monon Main Street Association Craft Fundraising Evening ~ Monon Civic Center, for $30 registration attendees will make a personalized textured, stamped book under the direction of Melissa Scott, contact Jacob Garling at 574-870-0812 for details and registration, 5:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 2
- White County Commissioners ~ Regular Meeting, White County Building, Second Floor, Commissioners’ Meeting Room, 8:15 a.m.
- The Monday Morning Book Discussion group meets ~ first Monday of each month at the Monticello-Union Township Public Library. The book selected is available for loan at the front desk during the preceding month, 10:30 a.m.
- Monon Civic Preservation Society ~ Regular Meeting, Monon Civic Center, business: plans for the April 19 annual meeting, all persons interested in preserving Monon’s history and heritage are welcome, 11 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon to 3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Scouting Call-Out ~ Boy Scout Troop 154, First Presbyterian Church, Monticello, Fellowship Hall, detailed information sessions for parents and activities and games for the boys, pizza and soft drinks will be served, for more information call the First Presbyterian Church at 574-583-5787, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- Monticello Eagles meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello VFW 2231 Men’s Auxiliary meeting ~ first Monday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Monticello Goodfellows meeting ~ first and third Monday of each month at Riverside, Monticello, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- NIPSCO Cracker Barrel Club ~ first Tuesday of each month. This month is at Sportsman. Retirees and friends are welcome, noon
- Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus – Legacy Neighborhood, free community event, complimentary refreshments, call 574-583-0324 for more information, every first and third Tuesday of the month, Legacy Neighborhood, 1:30 p.m.
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 ~ Stag Steak Supper, first Tuesday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m. to noon.
- Expectant Mom and Breastfeeding Mom Peer-to-Peer Group ~ Monticello Public Library Program Room, Group dedicated to support and nurture any and all moms who are considering breastfeeding, currently breastfeeding, or those needing assistance with breastfeeding, lactation consultant, for more information call Leslie at 574-297-6128, first Wednesday of each month, noon to 1 p.m.
- Community BINGO ~ Monticello Healthcare, 1120 N. Main St., free and open to the public, for more information call 574-583-7073, first Wednesday of every month, 2 p.m.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Chalmers Town Council ~ Executive Meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, to discuss Clerk-Treasurer transition, electric rates and solar impact, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Youth Worker Café ~ State of the Child 2020: Key Challenges and Solutions for Our Kids, presented by Impact and Data Solutions Team, Indiana Youth Institute, Delphi Opera House, 109 S. Washington St., Delphi, free lunch will be provided, for more information or questions about RSVP, contact Jennifer Lombard at jlombard@iyi.org or at 855-499-2502, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- Cottage Connections ~ Dementia, Alzheimer’s and Memory Care Topics for families and caregivers, Monticello Healthcare, 1120 N. Main St., for more information call 574-583-7073, first Thursday of every month, 6 p.m.
- Burnettsville Town Council Meeting ~ Burnettsville Community Center, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes AMVETS regular meetings ~ first Thursday of each month at the post located at 219 Northwestern, Monticello, new members welcome, 7 p.m.
- Libanus Masonic Lodge No. 154 F. and A.M of Monticello Stated Meeting ~ first Thursday of every month at the lodge, W. M. David Schwanke, 7:30 p.m.
- Mourning and Dancing Grief Support Group ~ first Thursday of every month, Bethany Presbyterian Church, 3305 Longlois Drive, Lafayette, adults and young adults are welcome, for more information call 765-447-2662.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Friday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon.
- Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Merit Board ~ Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Center, 2640 Duncan Road, Lafayette, first Friday of each month, noon.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2 – 6 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 ~ 405 E. Washington St., Monticello, Dinner specials: Chicken Pot Pie, Butterfly Shrimp and Soup and Salad Bar from 5-7 p.m.; DJ Johnny Z will be playing for dancing from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.