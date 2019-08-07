Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Expectant Mom and Breastfeeding Mom Peer-to-Peer Group ~ Monticello Public Library Program Room, Group dedicated to support and nurture any and all moms who are considering breastfeeding, currently breastfeeding, or those needing assistance with breastfeeding, lactation consultant, for more information call Leslie at 574-297-6128, first Wednesday of each month, noon-1 p.m.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- Community BINGO ~ Monticello Healthcare, 1120 N. Main St., free and open to the public, for more information call 574-583-7073, first Wednesday of every month, 2 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- Monon Town Council meetings ~ first and third Wednesdays of each month, 6 p.m.
- Chalmers Town Council ~ Special Meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, to discuss establishing a town election board, 6 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- White County Democrat Meeting ~ White County Building, Council Room, second floor, first Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Thursday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- Community Mental Health Family Support Group – White Oak Health Campus, free community event, refreshments served, for more information call 574-583-0324, 4-6 p.m.
- Monticello VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post 2231 meeting ~ second Thursday of each month, 5:30 p.m.
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 2-6 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 Monticello ~ Dinner featuring Baked Steak or All You Can Eat Soup and Salad Bar from 5-7 p.m. along with music and singing by DJ Huddy from 6-8 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
- Carroll-White Casa Informational Session ~ Abe’s Pizza, 234 N. Main St., Monticello, informational session for community members to learn how to volunteer as a CASA for children, contact Abigail A. Diener, program director, for more information at carrollwhitecasa@gmail.com or at 765-564-3060, 9-10 a.m.
- Twin Lakes Student Food Pantry ~ Woodlawn Elementary, open to immediate families of Twin Lakes School Corporation students, for information contact 765-543-9188, 9 a.m.-noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
- BrainFIT Nutrition ~ White Oak Health Campus, weekly education series endorsed by Dr. John Arden, based on his teaching in The Brain Bible, enroll in our complementary classed, pick and choose which classes you wish to attend, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- American Legion Post 81 Monticello ~ Executive Board Meeting, downstairs, 5 p.m.
- Monticello-Union Township Public Library Board Meeting ~ 321 W. Broadway St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- American Legion Post #75 Delphi meeting ~ second Monday of each month, 3079 N 900 West, Post Commander Michael E. Sanson, all veterans are invited to attend, www.legionpostdelphi.com, 7 p.m.
- North White Board of School Trustees ~ Regular Meeting, Board Room, 402 E. Broadway St., Monon, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus – St. John Neumann Council 6955 ~ meets the second Monday of each month at the K of C Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Lake Ladies Luncheon meeting ~ second Tuesday of each month. This month is at Jackson Street Pub (Brookston), 11:30 a.m.
- Memory Care Open House ~ White Oak Health Campus, Legacy Neighborhood, call 574-583-0324 for more information, second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
- White County Amateur Radio Society ~ USA Restaurant, Reynolds, second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Twin Lakes Board of School Trustees ~ Central Office unless otherwise posted, 565 S. Main St., Monticello, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- Brookston Prairie Township Public Library ~ Trustee Board Meeting, Seminar Room, second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.