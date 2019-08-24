Saturday, Aug. 24
- North White School Board ~ Executive Meeting, Board Room, 402 E. Broadway St., Monon, to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials, 9 a.m.
- Monticello Jaycee Reunion Golf Outing ~ Tippecanoe Country Club, Four-man Scramble, $45 per person, shot gun start, contact Dave Clark at 574-870-6731 or Stan McCoy – text only at 574-870-4795 or calls at 574-870-0193, 9-10 a.m. Registration, tee off at 10 a.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Saturday, Monticello Saturday Night Live, Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 25
- Knights of Columbus Bingo ~ every Sunday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Sunday, New Hope Church, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 26
- BrainFIT Exercise ~ White Oak Health Campus, weekly education series endorsed by Dr. John Arden, based on his teaching in The Brain Bible, enroll in our complementary classed, pick and choose which classes you wish to attend, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Kiwanis Meeting ~ every Monday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program – serving the children of Monticello and the world, for more information call 574-870-3996, noon.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, The Big Book Study, Sculpture’s Building, 304 S. Sixth St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, noon.
- White County Food Pantry ~ noon-3:15 p.m. and from 5:45-7:30 p.m. every Monday.
- Dementia Support Group ~ White Oak Health Campus, fourth Monday of each month, 2 p.m.
- American Legion Post 81 Monticello ~ Executive Meeting, downstairs, 5 p.m.
- American Legion Post No. 81 meeting ~ fourth Monday of each month at the Legion building, 6 p.m.
- Marine Corp League, — Michael Walters Detachment ~ Monticello VFW Post 2231, 503 N. Third St., serving Carroll, White and Cass counties, fourth Monday of every month, 7 p.m.
- In Stitches Fiber Arts Circle ~ fourth Monday of every month at the Delphi Public Library to work on projects and to glean input and ideas from other fiber crafters. Bring a project to work on and a dessert or snack to share. For more information call the library at 765-564-2929, 7 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Monday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- Women in Touch of Monticello ~ meet every Monday, support group for women struggling with emotional turmoil, for information call 765-412-8161.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Monday, Renegades Group, Faith Covenant Church, 570 S. Maple St., Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Men’s Bible Study ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday, 6:30 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Memory Care Open House ~ White Oak Health Campus, Legacy Neighborhood, call 574-583-0324 for more information, second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 4-6 p.m.
- S.O.M.A. 5th Annual Ice Cream Social ~ Free Community Event, Downtown Monticello, Sycamore Ice Cream compliments of Alliance Bank, Toppings by Monticello Healthcare, visit the Artisan Market in the S.O.M.A. walk-through, 5-7 p.m.
- Town of Chalmers Council ~ Regular meeting, Chalmers Town Hall, 205 E. Walnut St., Chalmers, second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 p.m.
- Mothers of Hope Support Group ~ Support, information and education for mothers of addicted children of any age, 5329 E. Wayside Court, Monticello, fourth Tuesday of the month, for more information contact Teresa Shaffer at 270-313-6619, 7-9:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Tuesday, Reynolds Crossroad Group, Methodist Church, 600 E. Second St., Reynolds, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Leads Networking Meeting ~ IU Health White Memorial Hospital, every second and fourth Wednesday, 7:45-9 a.m.
- Seventh-Day Adventist Church Clothing Center, open every Wednesday, two miles south on US 421, free clothing and disaster relief, donations accepted, for information call 574-583-9859, 9 a.m.-noon.
- Wellness Wednesdays ~ White Oak Health Campus, weather permitting, residents go for a walk to promote wellness, and enjoy the campus, take that lunch break and get a quick stroll, or bring a friend and share a quick moment of quality time, 2 p.m.
- City of Monticello, Mayor’s Advisory Council for the Americans with Disabilities Act ~ Regular meeting, Monticello City Council Chambers, 6 p.m.
- Dog/Pet Walk ~ White Oak Health Campus, Celebrate National Dog Day with our residents, take our pet on a walk and show it off, door prizes and raffles for everyone to enjoy, 6 p.m.
- Town of Brookston Board Meeting ~ second and fourth Wednesdays, Brookston Town Hall, 205 E. Third St., 7 p.m.
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Monticello Lodge No. 107, meeting ~ the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, at Riverview Cemetery, Monroe K. Heglin N.G., 7:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Wednesday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Closed meeting, every Wednesday, Breakaway Group, Federated Church, Second and Wood streets, Brookston, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29
- Movers and Shakers, White County’s Business Professionals Networking Group, meets every Thursday at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, Hibner Conference Room, 8 a.m.
- Chair Exercises Class ~ Fellowship Room, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.
- Honey Creek Home Economics Club Meeting ~ last Thursday of each month, public invited, for information call Freda McManus at 574-583-2626, 11:30 a.m.
- Retired REMC Employees ~ USA Restaurant, noon.
- Pastor Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., every Thursday, open to the public, bring your brown bag lunch, noon.
- Rotary Club of Monticello ~ every Thursday, Brandywine Convention Center, lunch and a short program, noon
- Ecumenical Bible Study ~ Chapel, First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, 104 N. Illinois St., open to the public, every Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Thursday, Climbers Group/Community Foundation Building, 1001 Airport Road, Monticello, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 30
- Chalmers American Legion Post 268 Catfish Fry ~ last Friday of every month, open to the public, 6 p.m.
- Monticello Eagles Bingo ~ every Friday, public invited, 6:30 p.m.
- Narcotics Anonymous ~ every Friday, Monticello United Methodist Church, 200 S. Main St., Monticello, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Water Tower Group, Remington Library, 105 Ohio St., Remington, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ every Friday, New Hope Group, Monon Methodist Church, 501 N. Market St., Monon, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7 p.m.
- AA Meeting District 53 ~ Open meeting, every Friday, Delphi Last Stop, 231 S. Indiana St., Delphi, AA Hotline 800-422-3140 or Area 22 at www.area22.org, 7:30 p.m.