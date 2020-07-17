MONTICELLO — Author W.C. Madden and Joy Spackman Boomershine Bailey will be the guests on the radio show broadcasted out of Indianapolis and hosted by Randy Price.
The weekly radio show features history about the Hoosier state and this episode will feature Indiana Beach.
Madden wrote a book about the history of Indiana Beach in 2013. He also included a chapter on the amusement park in his latest book, “History of Twin Lakes (Shafer and Freeman).”
Joy’s grandfather, Earl Spackman, first started the park as a place to swim in 1926. He called the place Ideal Beach. The name was changed to Indiana Beach in 1952 and the focus of the park switched to an amusement park with swimming. Later a water park was added to it.
Joy was part of the first ski show at the park back in 1959 after she graduated from Monticello High School. She went on to get a bachelor’s degree in history from Indiana University. She also marched in the school’s band, the Hoosierettes, now called Red Steppers. She twirled flags, marched and many other things.
She then received a master’s degree in teaching from Indiana University-Kokomo. She also received a gifted-and-talented endorsement from Purdue University. She went on to teach 33 years.
During the summer, she worked at the park in the gift shops.
The Spackman family sold the park in 2008.