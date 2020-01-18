February 2020
Valentines Crafts: For Preschool-Second grade. Come to our party including crafts and food! Call 574-583-4525 to register. Meet at the Anheier Building in City Park on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
Wood Burned Tree Rounds: For adults. Wood burn snowflake patterns on tree rounds. Call 574-583-4525 to register. Cost $5. Go to the Anheier Building in City Park on Thursday Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Snow and Ice Science: For third-eighth grade. Use hands-on experiments to study cold winter weather. Call 574-583-4525 to register. Go to the Anheier Building in City Park on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. To register call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.