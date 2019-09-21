October 2019
Halloween Crafts: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m. — meet at Anheier Building in City Park. For kids pre-second grade and a parent. Get your Halloween juices flowing. Come make Halloween games, crafts and food. To register, call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983
Astronomy: Thursday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m. — meet at the soccer field behind Meadowlawn. The moon, Jupiter and Saturn, as well as many constellations, will highlight the evening. Sponsored by Twin Lakes High School Science Department and Monticello Parks Department.
Visit us at S.O.M.A.’s “We Love Our Downtown” on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. in Constitution Plaza, and “Ghost Stories” at Altherr Nature Park on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Rustic Fall Jars: Thursday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. — meet at the Anheier Building in City Park. For adults. Make colorful jars that spell fall and decorate them. Cost: $10. To register, call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
Acrylic Cardinal on Tree Round: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. Joy Bailey will lead people step by step to create a Christmas decoration. Cost: $5. To register, call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.