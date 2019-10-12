October
- Acrylic Cardinal on Tree Round
- : Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. in the Anheier Building in City Park. Joy Bailey will lead people step by step to create a Christmas decoration. Cost is $5. To register, call Cindy at 574-583-4525 or Parks at 574-583-3983.
- Wildflower Bouquet
- : Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. Meet in the parking lot at Altherr Nature Park and bring clippers and a basket. People will walk the trails, identify fall wildflowers and clip a few to take home. All are welcome.
- Fall Family Jam
- : Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. at the amphitheater in Altherr Nature Park. Frankie Rupe’s School of Guitar students will entertain and s’mores will be served over a campfire. Rain location is the Anheier Building in City Park.
- “GHOST STORIES” Oct. 12 at Altherr Nature Park.