LOGANSPORT — A traveling exhibit to educate and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment will be on display in the Bicentennial Room at the Cass County Courthouse.
It is on display now through Feb. 21. To arrange a tour for a group or classroom, contact Cindy Howard at howardmckp@gmail.com
Public events will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with programs presented by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
There will be an open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 with speakers and displays, and from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 21, the Cass County League of Women Voters will present a documentary on the Seneca Falls Convention.
Light refreshments will be served at all events. The LWV will offer voter registration at all events.
The events are free and open to the public.