Lego League – Aug. 10 at 3:30 p.m.: Lego Competition to build a fairy tale for ages Kindergarten — Teens. Register is required. Build your fairy tale at home with your own Legos and bring it in. Build your fairy tale at home with your own Legos and take a picture. Send to childrens@monticello.lib.in.us or the library’s Facebook page. Design, draw, color, etc. a fairy tale you would build. Bring in your drawing to the library or send it to the email or Facebook page. Final day for entries will be Friday, Aug. 28.
Gamer Tuesday Kick-Off Competition – Aug. 11 at 3:30 p.m.: Teens limited seating first come first served.
Fairy and Dragon Soap – Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.: We are going to put some fun fairies and dragons of some lovely lavender soap. Registration is required.
Back to school bash for Teens – Aug. 13 at 3:30 p.m.: Teens listen to music, food, and giveaways.
Arts and Crafts – DIY Magical Shoes – Aug. 14 at 2 p.m.: Do you enjoy crafting and being artistic? Join us for a crafternoon at the library offering a wide range of arts and crafts projects for adults of all ages. For August, create your own magical shoes. All materials provided at no cost. Registration required.