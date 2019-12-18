LAFAYETTE — The West Central Region of Indiana University Health Community Outreach and Engagement Committee hosted a Community Partner Recognition event Dec. 17 at IU Health Arnett Hospital.
Every day, Indiana University Health carries out its mission to improve the health of patients and community members in west and central Indiana through innovation and excellence in clinical care, education, research and service. Our team is proud that our commitment to service extends beyond our hospital walls.
In addressing the identified community health priorities, IU Health Arnett, Frankfort and White Memorial Hospitals have partnered with a number of high-quality, highly engaged community organizations and initiatives to help make health and wellness improvement a reality.
IU Health seeks out partnerships with non-profit community organizations and health agencies committed to improving community health, particularly in the areas of access to health care, health and social services for seniors, mental health and substance use.
Among those community partners receiving a three-year commitment was the White County United Way, which will have $30,000 for a cost share of their AmeriCorps member, as well as supporting substance use prevention, treatment and recovery initiatives of the United Council on Opioids.
IU Health also supports seven schools throughout the region who received the North Central Health Services Resilient Youth Grant. In 2019, NCHS awarded 18 grants in seven counties totaling more than $3.7 million in direct funding.
Roosevelt Middle School in Monticello was one of seven schools that applied for additional funding from IU Health and will receive an investment of $2,500 over the next three years.