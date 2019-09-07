The members of the White County Tourism Authority met early Aug. 12, in the White County Building, second-floor Council Conference Room.
Members present were John Heimlich, Dave Jordan and Jan Faker. Absent were Boo Birk and Ken Houston.
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Faker made a motion to approve the minutes of the July 2019 meeting pending clarification that the “White County Tax Commission” and “3% Board” have been used interchangeably and are indeed the same thing, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous,
Financial Summary: Jordan presented the current financial summary. It was discussed that the numbers we see in July’s report are likely from bookings that occurred back in May or early June. The following checks were presented for approval: JP Morgan credit card, payroll, ADA golf outing sponsorship, and a CatchMark invoice. Heimlich made a motion to approve all proposed checks, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous
Digital Marketing Director: Kaylee LaOrange presented her director’s report which included website and Facebook feedback. July was a very busy month! Moving forward, LaOrange will provide website analytics with her report which will remove the website from old business.
Old Business: None
New Business: Janet Dold was present to request festival funding for the Burnettsville Bee Bumble. The $500 request was motioned for approval by Faker, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.