The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting Friday, March 13 at 8:15 a.m. at the White County Courthouse, second floor council chambers.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan, Jan Faker and Cathy Gross.
Absent: Boo Birk.
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Gross made a motion to approve the minutes of the February 2020 meeting, seconded by Jordan, vote: unanimous.
Additions/Deletions to Agenda: Pat Leis was present to request funding for the Buffalo Daze festival. She had to leave early, so the board allowed her to present first. Package B (landing page + $300 cash) was requested and motioned for approval first by Jordan, seconded by Gross. Vote: Unanimous
Financial Summary: Jordan presented the current financial summary with balance sheets and a profit/loss statement. Jordan also presented the invoice to have our taxes completed. All were in support, but it was noted that we will add this line item to our budget for 2021.
Hahn presented two financial reports; the month-to-month category sheet and an up-to-date innkeeper tax report from the Auditor’s records.
Faker made a motion to approve the following checks: Payroll, JP Morgan Chase credit card, and the postponed Hoosier Media Group invoice, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented her director’s report which included website updates and discussions from the 2020 Indiana Tourism Association Conference. Website and Facebook performances were up from the months prior. Hahn discussed Google Adword training opportunities to self-manage campaigns instead of paying a 3rd party. The board favored this idea. Hahn to seek out books, webinars, and educational opportunities.
No old business, no new business, no citizens participation.