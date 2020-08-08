The members of the White County Tourism Authority held a scheduled meeting on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 8:15am.
Members present were: John Heimlich, Dave Jordan & Cathy Gross
Absent: Boo Birk and Jan Faker
John Heimlich called the meeting to order.
Approval of Minutes: Gross made a motion to approve the minutes of the June 2020 meeting, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.
Financial Summary: Jordan presented the current financial summary with balance sheets and a profit/loss statement.
Gross made a motion to approve the following checks: Payroll, JP Morgan Chase credit card (both the previous reimbursement and current one), and Baker Milligan for tax processing, seconded by Jordan. Vote: Unanimous.
Digital Marketing Director: Hahn presented the monthly directors report. Facebook performance was favorable and website analytics were steady.
Old Business: None
New Business: The Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau / Tourism responsibilities were discussed. This was the beginning of many follow-up conversations regarding the subject matter.