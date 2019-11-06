MONTICELLO — Debbie Read gave a history of her career in the Army being one of the first women to be in a leadership role in the early 1970s.
She attained the rank of colonel and was involved in many important decision roles involving encouraging the government to recognize that women have an important place serving our country.
She and her husband, Rick, have traveled the world representing the military and photographing birds. They are prominent in the Monticello community and have spoken often to various groups and organizations.