January 2020
Wednesday, Jan. 8 – Fish square, baked beans, Brussels sprouts, applesauce, bun and milk
Thursday, Jan. 9 – Chopped steak, cheesy potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread and margarine, tropical fruit and milk
Friday, Jan. 10 – Smoked sausage, roasted sweet potatoes, country blend, bun, pears and milk
Monday, Jan. 13 – Center open – no lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 14 – Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches, cupcake and milk
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Chicken fried chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, beets, bread and margarine, mixed fruit and milk
Thursday, Jan. 16 – Hot dog, cauliflower, country blend, hot dog bun, sherbet and milk
Friday, Jan. 17 – Soup bar
Monday, Jan. 20 – Center open – no lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Chicken and gravy, corn, broccoli, bread and margarine, mixed fruit and milk
Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Sloppy joe, potato skin, mixed vegetables, hot fruit salad, bread and margarine and milk
Thursday, Jan. 23 – Barbecue pork, potato soup, california blend, hamburger bun, pears and milk
Friday, Jan. 24 – Brunch at 11 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 27 – Center open – no lunch
Tuesday, Jan. 28 – Country fried steak, yams, country blend, bread and margarine, tropical fruit and milk
Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Salad bar
Thursday, Jan. 30 – Ribbette, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, hot dog bun, flavored applesauce and Milk
Friday, Jan. 31 – Pizza, corn, cherry crisp and milk