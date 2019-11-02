Monday, Nov. 4 Center open – no lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 5 Country fried steak, yams, country blend, bread/margarine, tropical fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 6 Chili, baby bakers, peach crisp, crackers, milk

Thursday, Nov. 7 Cheeseburger, breaded tomatoes, broccoli, pears and milk

Friday, Nov. 8 Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, pears, bread/margarine and milk

Monday, Nov. 11 Center Open – no lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 12 Chicken and dumplings, mashed potatoes, green beans, mixed fruit and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 13 Chopped steak, onion gravy, cheesy potatoes, stewed tomatoes, bread/margarine, tropical fruit and milk

Thursday, Nov. 14 Smoked sausage, peppers and onions, roasted sweet potatoes, country blend, hot dog bun, pears and milk

Friday, Nov. 15 Spaghetti with meat sauce, italian vegetables, hot spiced peaches and milk

Monday, Nov. 18 Center Open – No lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 19 Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, country blend, juice, moon pie and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Loaded tots, peas and carrots, blueberry pear crisp and milk

Thursday, Nov. 21 Meatloaf, baby bakers, green beans, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges and milk

Friday, Nov. 22 Macaroni and cheese, ham, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple and milk

Monday, Nov. 25 Center Open – No lunch

Tuesday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving dinner – turkey, dressing and gravy, green bean casserole, roasted sweet potato, roll/margarine, pumpkin pie and milk

Wednesday, Nov. 27 Ham and beans, spinach, apple cobbler, corn muffin/margarine and milk

Thursday, Nov. 28 Thanksgiving — Mid-Land Meals is closed

Friday, Nov. 29 Black Friday — Mid-Land Meals is closed

