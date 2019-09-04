September 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 4 Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, juice, cookie and milk

Thursday, Sept. 5 Dill chicken, peas, cauliflower au gratin, bread/margarine, peaches and milk

Friday, Sept. 6 Sausage links, potatoes, green beans, bread, margarine, glazed carrots, apple crisp and milk

Monday, Sept. 9 – Center Open – No Lunch

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Chopped steak and gravy, peas, pickled beets, bread/margarine, sherbet and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 11 Ribbette with sauce, cheesy potatoes, spinach, bun, pudding and milk

Thursday, Sept. 12 Chicken parmesan, mixed vegetables, cauliflower, pears, cupcake and milk

Friday, Sept. 13 Fresh produce smorgasbord

Monday, Sept. 16 – Center open – no lunch

Tuesday, Sept. 17 Barbecue pork, macaroni and cheese, country blend, bun, mandarin oranges and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Cheeseburger, breaded tomatoes, broccoli, bun, pears and milk

Thursday, Sept. 19 Sausage gravy, biscuit, potatoes O’Brien, cinnamon apple slices and milk

Friday, Sept. 20 Garlic mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, bread/margarine, pineapple and milk

Monday, Sept. 23 – Center open – no lunch

Tuesday, Sept. 24 Ham and beans, corn muffin, margarine, spinach, blueberry pear crisp and milk

Wednesday, Sept. 25 Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, juice, cookie and milk

Thursday, Sept. 26 Pizza, peas, cauliflower, peaches and milk

Friday, Sept. 27 Cookout

Monday, Sept. 30 – Center open – no lunch