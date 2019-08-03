REYNOLDS — The White County Association of Realtors has received a $3,000 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors to help transform a vacant lot in Reynolds into a public space.
The grant is intended to help Realtor associations partner with others to plan, organize, implement and maintain lighter, quicker, cheaper placemaking projects in their communities.
The White County Association of Realtors used the funds to take the vacant grass lot and turn it into a small pocket park for the community members to stop, relax and enjoy the sites or even have a picnic. They partnered with the town of Reynolds, White County Commissioners, Norway Gardens and Dye Lumber — who provided the vacant lot, helped plant the arborvitae and tree, and supplied the paint and supplies on the project.
The pocket park is located east of the old Lafayette Bank & Trust building along US 24.
“Realtors take pride in the communities of which they live, work and volunteer. Therefore, anything we can do to improve places within or small towns, is great,” said Aaron Ruemler, president of the White County Association of Realtors. “Placemaking can help foster healthier, more social and economically viable communities. It creates places where people feel a strong stake in their neighborhoods and are committed to making things better.
“This grant allowed us to address areas in our community that are in need of enhancement and revitalization and create a place where friends and neighbors can come together.”
Placemaking grants are awarded to local and state real estate associations to help them and their members create new public spaces and destinations in a community, like turning a parking spot into a people spot (parklet) or a vacant lot into a pocket park.
Real estate associations and their members are actively engaged in the community and know the neighborhoods and the properties that would benefit most from these placemaking projects.
“As the Reynolds area becomes more attractive and welcoming, nearby properties may also increase in value,” Ruemler said.
To find out more about the National Association of Realtors’ placemaking program, visit realtoractioncenter.org/Placemaking.