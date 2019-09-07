Regular Meeting Sept. 5
The following members were present: Jonathan Gutwein, Jeff Tanner, Dennis Gutwein, Mandy Sharpe, Jeff Lowry and President Todd Miller. Also in attendance were Amy Anliker, principals Mike Carlson and Scott Ritchie, and Superintendent Dan Zylstra.
MINUTES: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the minutes of the regular meeting and the budget work session of Aug. 1, 2019 as presented. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the minutes were approved.
REQUISITIONS: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to approve requisitions 19201 through 19261 for the corporation. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the requisitions were approved.
RESIGNATIONS: Jeff Lowry made a motion to approve the following resignations as presented: Marlana Saltsman, instructional assistant; Mandy Bishop, sixth/seventh grade girls basketball coach.
Dennis Gutwein seconded the motion and the resignations were approved.
EMPLOYMENT: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the following employments items as presented:
Tori Stockberger, Cooperative School Services Related Service counselor; Kelsey Gooch, functional instructional assistant; Amy McBride, instructional assistant; Samantha Stasieik, instructional assistant; Alison Carnahan, eighth grade girls basketball coach; Jeremy Glasford, junior varsity girls basketball coach; Charles Mellon, seventh grade girls basketball coach; Annie Scholz, sixth grade girls basketball coach; Mandy Bishop, assistant girls basketball coach.
Mandy Sharpe seconded the motion and the contracts were approved.
LEAVE OF ABSENCE: Jeff Tanner made a motion to approve the following leaves of absence:
Kristin Girton, maternity; Jenna Pelsy, maternity
Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the leaves of absence were approved.
CONFERENCE REQUESTS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the following conference request:
1. Indiana School Safely Academy — Mike Carlson
Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the conference request were approved.
FIELD TRIP REQUEST:Mandy Sharpe made a motion to approve the following field trip requests:
1. Fall Festival Sunday Choir Performance — Heather Straus
2. FFA Leadership Center — Shaw Haselby
Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the field trip requests were approved.
2020 BUDGET HEARING: President Todd Miller opened the hearing for the 2020 budget, capital projects plan and bus replacement plan. Superintendent Zylstra went over items in the budget. President Todd Miller asked for questions or comments, hearing none, the 2020 budget hearing was closed.
INSURANCE: The board reviewed the insurance proposal for the 2019-2020 school year. Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the proposed change recommended by McGriff Insurance for the district for property and liability insurance as presented. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the motion carried.
BOARD POLICY SUSPENSION: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to suspend Board Policy Manual Section IX for the Sept. 5, school board meeting. This policy which requires two consecutive majority votes of board members for an item to become board policy. This action is at the recommendation of the Indiana School Boards Association to comply with the required Teacher Appreciation Grant timeline laid out by the Indiana Legislature. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the motion carried.
TEACHER APPRECIATION GRANT POLICY: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the updated Teacher Appreciation Grant Policy as presented. Todd Miller seconded the motion and the motion carried.
KINDERGARTEN ENROLLMENT POLICY: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to update the kindergarten enrollment policy to permit the enrollment of students who turn 5 on or before Sept. 1 of the year enrolling. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the motion carried.
CRIMINAL HISTORY POLICY: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to approve the changes to the Criminal History Policy to reflect the changes in state law and require extended criminal history checks and a more thorough vetting process for volunteer coaches. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the motion carried.
HOMELESS STUDENT POLICY: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the Homeless Student Policy as presented to comply with changes to the McKinney-Vento Act. Todd Miller seconded the motion and the motion carried.
TRANSFER STUDENT POLICY: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the Transfer Student Policy as presented to comply with changes laid out by the Indiana Legislature which requires the school to accept transfer students if their parent is a teacher in the school corporation. Mandy Sharpe seconded the motion and the motion carried.
RESOLUTION FOR PENSION RELIEF FUNDS: Jeff Lowry made a motion to approve the Resolution for Pension Relief Funds as presented. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the motion carried.
ITEMS FOR DISCUSSION: Mr. Carlson informed the board the benchmark assessments are finished for both reading and math. These are being looked at to plan immediate and long range instruction. The ILEARN scores are back and as a building we looked at these compared to the last four years as grade level comparisons and cohort comparisons. Based on these it’s agreed we need to make changes to meet the needs of the students and to adjust to the expectations of the new test. Thursday morning PD went very smoothly for the first run. Only one minor adjustment was reported that should improve with experience. PTC fundraiser is going on through the 13th. These funds are used in part to support classroom supplies and field trips. We are excited that the new playground equipment was installed. Kids couldn’t wait to try it out. Thank you to all the staff, PTC, and community organizations that have been involved with this over the past several months.
Mr. Ritchie told the board it has been a hectic first month at the high school and middle school. We start our first round of NWEA testing next week which will give us some baseline reading, English and math data to begin working on remediation. We started pre-conferences with the teachers this week to discuss the evaluation rubric and the evaluation progress. Last Thursday we sent three first-year teachers to Winamac Middle School to shadow teachers in their discipline. Our first Thursday morning PD went off smoothly as we discussed Claims, Evidence, Reasoning as an instructional writing tool. Football is also 2-0 which is exciting.
Mr. Zylstra discussed the wind turbine and its performance the last few months, noting the turbine was down often in July and had more days spinning in August due to some repairs. He contacted other maintenance companies to compare price and service levels. The district continues to make upgrades in its website and student information system, with more on the way. Building and grounds improvements lately included a new diesel fuel pump, fresh mulch and pea gravel in the playground areas, and new limestone in the football fan area. A weather station was also installed on the premises free of charge thanks to a grant from the WHIN Foundation. West Central qualified for a $100,000 matching School Safety Grant. All West Central schools will have a planned eLearning day on Sept. 25 to prepare students and teachers for future eLearning days caused by inclement weather. I-Learn scores were discussed, and West Central’s scores dipped lower, as did the entire state’s. The safety of the intersection of 421 and 14 across from the school was discussed. Many accidents have occurred there over the years, including several fatalities. Representatives of West Central are working with the sheriff and state legislators to make the intersection safer. It is notable that previous accidents resulted in the addition of turn lanes, which are illegally used and have had the effect of making the intersection even less safe.
CLAIMS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve claims 930 through 1064 for the corporation. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the claims were approved.
ADJOURNMENT: President Todd Miller asked the board if there was any further business. Being none, the president adjourned the meeting.
Executive session
The following members were present: Jonathan Gutwein, Jeff Tanner, Jeff Lowry, Dennis Gutwein, President Todd Miller, and Superintendent Dan Zylstra.
The Executive Session will be held in accordance with IC 5-14-1.5-6.1 (b) (9), “To discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.”
President Todd Miller asked the board if there was any further business. Being none, the president adjourned the meeting.