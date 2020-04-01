MARCH 26
The Board of Education of the West Central School Corporation met in special session Thursday, March 26. The following members were present: Mandy Sharpe, Dennis Gutwein, Todd Miller and President Jeff Lowry.
Jeff Tanner and Jonathan Gutwein joined the meeting via telephonic connection. Kyle McTiegue was absent with notice, being needed as a healthcare professional. Also in attendance were Superintendent Dan Zylstra and Amber Tomlinson.
RESOLUTION REGARDING WAGE PAYMENTS DURING AN EMERGENCY SCHOOL CLOSURE: Todd Miller made a motion to approve the resolution regarding Wage Payments During and Emergency School Closure. Dennis Gutwein seconded the motion and the resolution was approved.
TIMELY DEPOSITS DURING A SCHOOL CLOSURE: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to allow deposits to be made on Tuesdays and Thursdays at a minimum due to an emergency school closure, allowing that public funds be secured on those days when a deposit is not made. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the motion carried.
Superintendent Dan Zylstra reported the cafeteria staff and other staff members have been distributing more than 300 meals per day in the community. These meals are federally reimbursable based on updated guidelines from the National School Lunch Program.
Plans for eLearning and waiver days have been distributed to parents and staff. Teachers are ramping up their digital skills to present new content to students using distance-based means. The schools are also making plans to distribute K-3 devices and workbook/paper activities to families because of the extended nature of the closure.
Non-certified staff are working on tasks that can be accomplished at home or with appropriate social-distancing.
Plans for the end of the year, including graduation, and how to ensure seniors receive the credits they need to move to whatever is next in their lives, are being worked out as more details are provided by the state and other organizations. It continues to be a fast-changing and fluid situation.
ADJOURNMENT: President Jeff Lowry asked the board if there was any further business. Being none, the president adjourned the meeting.