Regular Meeting Oct. 3
The Board of Education of the West Central School Corporation met in regular session Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The following members were present: Jonathan Gutwein, Jeff Tanner, Dennis Gutwein, Jeff Lowry, Kyle McTeigue, Mandy Sharpe, President Todd Miller, Principals Mike Carlson and Angie Radtke, Amy Anliker and Superintendent Dan Zylstra.
Also in attendance were Rickson Peter, Vicki Peter, Aletheia Peter, Andrew Leman, Kaysie Leman, Isabella Leman, Michelle Biggs, Amber Tomlinson and Anita Gooden.
STUDENT OF THE MONTH: Jeff Tanner presented Isabella Leman with a certificate honoring her for being selected as Student of the Month at the elementary school. Dennis Gutwein presented Aletheia Peter with a certificate honoring her for being selected as Student of the Month at the middle school. Paige Beiswanger, High School Student of the Month was unable to attend.
MINUTES: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the minutes of the regular and executive meetings of Sept. 5, 2019. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the minutes were approved.
REQUISITIONS: Jeff Lowry made a motion to approve requisitions 19263 through 19292 for the corporation. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the requisitions were approved.
RESIGNATION: Jeff Tanner made a motion to approve the following resignations as presented:
1. Penny DeLorenzo - cafeteria
2. Ashley Kopka - cafeteria
Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the resignations were approved.
EMPLOYMENT: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to approve the following employment recommendations as presented:
1. Kelsey Gooch - eighth grade volleyball coach
2. Shelley Hesla - Cooperative School Services occupational therapy assistant
Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the employment recommendations were approved.
FIELD TRIP REQUESTS: Kyle McTeigue made a motion to approve the following field trip requests as presented:
1. FFA Soar Conference - Shaw Haselby
2. FFA National Convention - Shaw Haselby
3. FFA Fire Conference - Shaw Haselby
Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the field trip requests were approved.
CONFERENCE REQUESTS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve the following conference requests as presented:
1. School Nurses Conference - Kristen Mellon
2. School Safety Specialist Academy - Scott Ritchie
3. Indiana Library Federation Annual Conference - Alicia Cotner
4. Powerful, Practical Strategies for Working Successfully with Underperforming Students - Jennifer Byrne, Kenley Newbauer and Lindsey
5. Gordon Food Service Workshop - Jessica Murray
6. Indiana School Nutrition Association Annual Conference - Jessica Murray
7. Inshape - Brian Pilarski
Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the conference requests were approved.
2020 BUDGET ADOPTION: Jeff Lowry made a motion to adopt the 2020 school corporation budget, capital projects plan and the bus replacement plan as presented. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the motion carried unanimously.
RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING AUTHORITY TO LOWER APPROPRIATIONS: Mandy Sharpe made a motion to approve the resolution to authorize the superintendent to lower appropriations to more accurately reflect expenditures. Dennis Gutwein seconded the motion and the resolution was approved.
ALTERNATIVE AND PRIVATE RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL PLACEMENTS: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the authorization of the superintendent to sign agreements for alternative and private residential school placements. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the authorization was approved.
VSP-VISION PLAN: Kyle McTeigue made a motion to accept the vision insurance renewal plan as presented. Jeff Tanner seconded the motion and the vision insurance plan was approved.
MASE Insurance: Superintendent Zylstra discussed the 6% premium increase for the MASE Health Insurance renewal. He noted that some districts across the state are looking at 10%-15% increases. The MASE Insurance Trust has done a good job of limiting cost increases.
EXTRACURRICULAR ACCOUNTS: The board reviewed the July 1 2018-June 30, 2019 extracurricular account balances.
TITLE I GRANT: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the Title I Grant. Mandy Sharpe seconded the motion and the Title I Grant was approved.
ITEMS FOR DISCUSSION: Mr. Carlson reported: There’s been a lot of activity at the elementary. The Community Mentor program started Sept. 9. Mentors come once per week to have breakfast or lunch with their assigned student. Field trips have been planned and started for Fair Oaks, County Line Orchard, Conner Prairie, and the State Museum. First grade will also start this month to continue going to Parkview Haven once a month as they have in the past. I’d like to thank the Francesville Fall Festival Committee. They sponsored the Star Lab to come to school for third through fifth grades. All the cost associated with this was covered by the committee. Parent Teacher conference schedules are being finalized for Oct. 14-15. The next benchmarking for reading and math is happening. There are some very bright spots and it has revealed areas that need to be analyzed further. We are going to pilot NWEA reading in first and second grade to see if it gives more insight to expand to the whole school.
Mrs. Radtke reported: As we near the end of our first term at the high school, there are many events that are upon us. We had three speakers in for our e-learning day last week. One was Sarah Rush from the IDOE and she spoke on depth of knowledge questioning and how we build assessments. There were activities that involved teachers bringing in their own assessments and gauging the level of questioning that they were using and it was a bit eye opening. Our second speaker was Mr. Seth Slater from Northeast Allen Schools and he spoke on Google tips and tricks for education. He also talked about e-learning and gauging the quality of the work being assigned. They also spent time going through Google classroom and how to effectively use it. Our third speaker was Shawn Gray and he met with our math teachers about Vimme learning and how to use it and setting up the middle school teachers. We have started a mandatory tutoring after school for all students that have more than one “F." It has been very effective and is motivating students to pass classes.
Mr. Zylstra reported that the State Board of Education had delayed state A-F letter grades. This delay will also delay the finalization of 2018-2019 teacher evaluations, which will delay distribution of the Teacher Appreciation Grant money and salary adjustments for 2019-2020. West Central and the other school districts that built wind turbines in 2011 will be bidding out their maintenance contract to ensure they are getting the best value. The district is beginning the work to redesign the website to make it more user-friendly. The district is also exploring the potential for more uniformity with school colors and district themes. Collaboration between Representative Gutwein, West Central, and the Department of Transportation continues to improve the safety of US 421 and Indiana 10 in front of the campus. The school is also in the process of getting bids on new locks and doors as part of the $100,000 safety grant.
CLAIMS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve claims 1065 through 1231 for the corporation. Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the claims were approved.
ADJOURNMENT: President Todd Miller asked the board if there was any further business. Being none, the president adjourned the meeting.