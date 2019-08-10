Regular Meeting Aug. 1
The Board of Education of the West Central School Corporation met in regular session Aug. 1. The following members were present: Jonathan Gutwein, Kyle McTeigue, Jeff Lowry, Dennis Gutwein, Jeff Tanner and President Todd Miller. Also in attendance were Hillary Durie, Anita Goodan, Amber Tomlinson, Amy Anliker, Principal Scott Ritchie, Principal Mike Carlson, and Superintendent Dan Zylstra.
MINUTES: Jeff Lowry made a motion to approve the minutes of the regular meeting of July 11, 2019, as presented. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the minutes were approved.
REQUISITIONS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve requisitions 19166 through 19199 for the corporation. Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the requisitions were approved.
RESIGNATIONS: Jeff Tanner made a motion to accept the following resignations as presented:
1. Monica Gainor - Middle school counselor
2. Tammy Toosley - Guidance assistant
3. Courtney Mestrovich - Instructional assistant
4. Matt Miller - Middle school teacher
Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the resignations were accepted.
EMPLOYMENT: Jeff Tanner made a motion to accept the following employment as presented:
1. B.J. Aldridge - Physical education teacher
2. B.J. Aldridge - Head boys varsity basketball coach
3. Deenise Abrams - Cafeteria
4. Jessica Kaeb - Cafeteria
5. Cheri Maple - Instructional assistant
6. Holly Benesh - Instructional assistant
7. David Reif - Advanced manufacturing teacher
8. Kevin Wenzel - Middle and high school language arts teacher
9. Lacey Steele - Varsity girls volleyball coach
10. Keisha Patterson - Custodial
11. Jamie Fritz - Assistant director of maintenance
12. Tammy Conley - Instructional assistant
13. Teri Rickaby - Music teacher
14. Kathy Minnick - Middle school student council sponsor
15. Chassidy Leman - Guidance instructional assistant
16. Joyce Reuille - Custodial
17. Ashley Kopka - Cafeteria
18. Jerry Tyler Napier - Middle school language arts teacher
19. Kenley Newbauer - Social/emotional learning specialist
20. Ryan Howat - Junior varsity basketball coach
Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the employments were approved.
LEAVE REQUEST: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to approve the following leave request:
1. Marci Kennedy
Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the leave request was approved.
COOPERATIVE SCHOOL CONTRACTS: Kyle McTeigue made a motion to approve the Cooperative School Employee Contracts as presented. Jeff Lowry seconded the motion and the Cooperative School Contracts were approved.
APPROVAL TO ADVERTISE: Jeff Tanner made a motion to approve advertising the 2020 School Budget Capital Projects Plan and the Bus Replacement Plan. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and approval was given to advertise.
FRANCESVILLE-SALEM TOWNSHIP LIBRARY BOARD: Jeff Lowry made a motion to appoint Delilah Jordan to a four-year term as a Board Member of the Francesville-Salem Township Public Library. The term will be from Aug. 13, 2019 to Aug. 13, 2023. Dennis Gutwein seconded the motion and the appointment was approved.
EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE: Jonathan Gutwein made a motion to contract with Safe Care as the equipment maintenance provider for the West Central Cafeteria for 12 months, beginning Aug. 1, 2019. Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the contract was approved.
FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD: Kyle McTeigue made a motion to contract with Slam Dunk Sports Marketing to replace the football scoreboard. Jonathan Gutwein seconded the motion and the contract was approved.
ITEMS FOR DISCUSSION:
Principal Mike Carlson shared summer school finished today. The students were really engaged in the problem solving and projects through the STEM focus. There was positive feedback from the teachers on the format. Registration went well with the new information system. Several new students are enrolled. Staff have really liked the new student information system. Teachers and staff have been preparing for the start of school. Rooms are ready and the fresh paint done by the custodians looks great. Thursday morning PD coverage schedule is complete. We’re looking forward to a great year.
Principal Scott Ritchie shared there have been many changes at the high school over the last month. Administration has hired many teachers, and as of the board meeting the MS/HS has a full staff to start the school year. Administration has communicated with parents and students about policy changes by releasing social media blasts. On Wednesday, July 31, 13 teachers participated in professional development for Nearpod and our trainer helped them design lessons and gave teachers ideas on e-learning activities by using Nearpod. Monday is new teacher orientation which should be a big event. School staff are waiting to start our coffee bar till after Labor Day so we can advertise it properly and train students how to serve.
Superintendent Dan Zylstra discussed the upcoming events for school staff in anticipation of the first day of school. The staff breakfast will occur the morning of Aug. 7. He also shared plans to continue eLearning in 2019-2020 and scheduling a planned eLearning day in late September for practice and teacher professional development. He discussed the pursuance of narcan for the school buildings for student and community safety, the dress code, and technology updates for the 2019-2020.
CLAIMS: Dennis Gutwein made a motion to approve claims 841 through 929 for the corporation. Kyle McTeigue seconded the motion and the claims were approved.
ADJOURNMENT: President Todd Miller asked the board if there was any further business. Being none, the president adjourned the meeting.